Devastation of deadly Brazil floods captured in drone footage

Brazil’s southern city of Porto Alegre has been virtually cut off, with the airport and bus station closed and main roads blocked due to a massive flooding that has left at least 90 people dead and more than 130 missing.

Drone footage shows the downtown area near the Guaiba river submerged in flood waters, with historic buildings and the city’s football stadium under water.

Five of the city’s six water treatment facilities are not working, and some 80 per cent of the population is without running water, forcing Porto Alegre mayor Sebastiao Melo to order that water be used exclusively for “essential consumption”.