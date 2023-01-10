Vehicles left submerged in Morro Bay floodwater as storm hits California

Vehicles were submerged in floodwaters in Morro Bay, California, as severe flooding in a powerful series of storms hit the state, footage posted on Monday, 9 January shows.

Heavy rain has been caused by an “atmospheric river”. This type of weather system carries an amount of water vapour roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

At least 12 fatalities have been attributed to the storms that have ravaged California since 26 December.

