China blanketed in dust following huge sandstorms

Emergency workers are rescuing stranded travellers after a series of sandstorms blanketed northern China’s Xinjiang region.

In footage following the storms, visibility is extremely low, and cities are blanketed in thick, yellow dust, as officials attempt to guide people away.

Bazhou and Turpan also experienced extremely strong winds, leaving locals gripping onto outdoor infrastructure to avoid being blown over by its force.

By Sunday morning (18 February), 32,000 people had been relocated to safety.

There has been no official confirmation of injuries so far.