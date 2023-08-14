Houses destroyed after devastating tornado sweeps eastern China

A disaster site where houses collapsed in the wake of a devastating tornado in China's Jiangsu province has been captured in drone footage from Monday, 14 August.

Roofs are seen completely caved in on homes in Yancheng.

According to reports from Chinese media, citing comments from local authorities, at least two people were killed and 15 were injured as the tornado hit.

The state-run channel CGTN reported that at least 283 houses had been damaged in the extreme weather conditions.