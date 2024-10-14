Resident stranded with cats in Hurricane Milton floods rescued by boat

A woman and her cats had to be rescued from their home after it was surrounded by flood water on Saturday, 12 October, after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida that week.

Volusia County Sheriff released footage showing officers leading the resident to safety in a boat.

Floridians have been left reeling by the Category 3 storm which led to at least 14 deaths, 3.4 million power outages, evacuation alerts for millions and significant damage which is yet to be determined.