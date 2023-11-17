Fort Lauderdale airport submerged underwater as heavy rain hits Florida

Fort Lauderdale airport was inundated by floodwater after a storm, which started on Wednesday (15 November) dropped almost 14 inches of rain from Key Largo to the coastal city.

Wind gusts of up to 86 mph hit the area, the US National Weather Service said on Thursday.

More than 86,000 homes and businesses had no electricity on Thursday afternoon in areas of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, down from more than 100,000 late on Wednesday.

The storm should move north to the Carolinas into Friday, David Roth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told Reuters.