Litter scattered in Frankfurt airport after flooding prompts flight cancellations

Litter was scattered inside Frankfurt Airport as extreme weather caused travel chaos on Wednesday, 16 August.

Heavy rain flooded runways with around 70 flights cancelled by 11pm at Germany’s busiest airport.

Ground handling was suspended for more than two hours after water accumulated on the tarmac.

Passengers were left stuck on planes and could not disembark as water surrounded aircraft.

On Thursday, passengers were urged not to arrive more than 2.5 hours early for their flights after the previous evening’s chaos.