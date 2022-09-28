Fallen power line catches fire in Naples as Hurricane Ian rages

Footage shared by firefighters in Naples, Florida, shows a downed power line on fire as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.

Residents have been urged to shelter in place if they had not already evacuated before the storm hit.

Eight million people were in the bullseye of the storm as it strengthened to just shy of a Category 5 status on Wednesday morning, packing winds of 155mph.

“Please stay off the roads in Naples until the storm has passed. The roads are unsafe,” Naples Fire-Rescue Department warned.

