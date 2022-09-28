Joe Biden urged oil and gas companies not to hike prices in light of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the United States on Wednesday, 28 September.

Speaking at a White House conference on hunger and nutrition, the US president issued the warning as he discussed contact with Florida officials in preparation for the arrival of the Category 4 storm.

“Do not — let me repeat — do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices on the American people,” Mr Biden said.

