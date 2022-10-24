Hurricane Roslyn rips through Mexico’s Pacific coast

Footage shows Hurricane Roslyn leaving behind a path of destruction along Mexico’s Pacific coastline as it made landfall on Sunday, 23 October.

The hurricane slammed into Santa Cruz, in the municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla, with maximum sustained speeds of 195 km/hr (over 120 mph).

After it wreaked havoc along the coastline, Hurricane Roslyn calmed as it moved inland, declining to tropical storm force.

Mexico’s National Water Commission warned the rainfall brought by the storm could lead to landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.