Animation illustrates levels of hurricane intensity scale

An animation released by the COMET Program and National Hurricane Centre illustrates the varying levels of the hurricane intensity scale.

Known officially as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, the ratings, ranging from one to five, are given to categorise the hurricane's maximum sustained wind speed.

The scale ranges from category one, which will see damage done to roofs and gutters, to level five which will see the collapse of walls and a "high percentage of framed homes destroyed."

This footage shows a simulation of the five categories.

