Spectacular waterspout spins off Amalfi coast

A waterspout was spotted swirling off the coast of a popular tourist spot in Italy on Tuesday, 21 November.

The spectacular column of air and water, which rose from the sea to the sky, was filmed heading towards land off the Amalfi coast.

It broke against the cliff between the town of Maiori and the Capo d'Orso area where there are no houses.

The waterspout dissolved without causing any damage or casualties.

Campania was under mild yellow weather alert on Wednesday.