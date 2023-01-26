Fountain turns into spectacular frozen spectacle as temperatures plummet in Japan

A fountain in Tokyo’s Hibiya Park froze after temperatures dropped to -3C on Wednesday, 25 January.

The severe cold snap continued into Thursday, with a -3.4C reading.

Heavy snow fell in much of Japan on Wednesday, halting traffic and forcing hundreds of flight cancellations, with at least one person dead.

The unusually cold weather front swept Japan after hitting China, where temperatures in Mohe - its northernmost city - dropped to -53C on Sunday.

