Pakistan’s displaced families plead for help as country braces for more rain

Victims who have been displaced by record-breaking floods in Pakistan have pleaded for help as the country braces itself for even more rain.

On Wednesday (14 September) Pakistan’s prime minister Shahbaz Sharif promised those who have been made homeless that the government will compensate them for their loss.

A total of 1,481 deaths have been reported in the country since mid-June, with 1.7 million homes destroyed.

Footage shows the situation on the ground as men, women, and children struggle in campsites.

