Travellers at Stansted Airport were strewn across the floor as they were forced to sleep in the terminal amid travel chaos caused by snow and ice.

Footage taken by Harry Barlock shows people using coats for blankets as they tried to get some rest.

Stansted closed its runway on Sunday, 11 December, to clear snow from the tarmac.

More than 40 flights were cancelled.

The airport was "fully operational" as of Monday, a statement said.

