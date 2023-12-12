Tornado touches down on Tennessee driver in terrifying dashcam footage

Terrifying dashcam footage captures the moment a man drove through a deadly Tennessee tornado in his car.

Cameron McNeil said his vehicle was “totally totaled” after he was caught up in the extreme weather conditions in Clarksville on Saturday (9 December).

The 25-year-old’s windscreen was cracked after he was travelling among lightning, with telegraph poles bending and debris flying through the air.

At least six people have died in the major storm system that is now carving a path to the East Coast.