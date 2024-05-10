Large hail pelted parts of Tennessee on Wednesday 8 May, as strong storms slammed the state killing at least 2 people.

One storm that rumbled across northeastern Tennessee brought high winds that knocked down power lines and trees.

Bob Brooks, the sheriff in Claiborne County - about an hour north of Knoxville - said a 22-year-old man was in a car when he was fatally struck by one of the trees.

A second person was killed in the city of Columbia in Maury County, where the National Weather Service said a likely tornado had touched down.

Columbia is just south of Nashville.