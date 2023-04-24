Moment concert stage collapses during powerful storm in Thailand

A music stage collapsed as it was battered by powerful winds in Thailand last week.

Footage shows strong gusts whipping through the venue in Bueng Kan province on 20 April, damaging scaffolding, staging, and equipment.

Phakdee Phonlam, head of the Mor Lam Rhetorical Arts Faculty that organised the show, said: “We couldn’t salvage the equipment on time because the wind was so strong. The damage caused was probably more than one million baht (£23,330).”

