Moment powerful tornado rips through Arkansas school

Dramatic footage shows the moment a powerful tornado tore through a school in Arkansas, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado struck Jessieville on Monday, 2 January.

This CCTV footage captured at the school shows the tornado moving across the grounds, damaging structures and lights.

Lessons were cancelled for the rest of the week for elementary, middle, and high school students.

According to local news, 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged.

