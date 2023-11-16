Video shows Israeli bulldozer destroying monument in West Bank

An Israeli bulldozer demolishes a monument in West Bank as they storm the area, where hundreds of Palestinians are fleeing from.

The bulldozer demolishes another set of pillars and monuments in the deserted area.

The statue was built in honour of former President of the Palestininan Authority Yasser Arafat, who died on 11 November, 2004.

Israeli forces also demolished another West Bank statue in October in the shape of a horse made from the remains of dismantled ambulances in Jenin.

Israeli forces continue to raid the area, as well as airstrikes and their ground operation in the Gaza strip.