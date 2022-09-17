Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, ended up in a testy exchange with a Fox News correspondent after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in Friday’s daily briefing.

“I was just asked about this question, that’s already been asked and answered,” Ms Jean-Pierre said when repeatedly questioned why Joe Biden “turned down a plan” to move migrants from the communities where they entered the US to other parts of the country to relieve overcrowding in those areas.

“I literally just answered that question... we’re moving on.”

