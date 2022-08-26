'I can't help my starving family', Ethiopian WHO boss says

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has revealed that he is unable to send money to starving family members in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Six million Tigrayans have been effectively trapped in the war-torn region, cut off from the outside world, since a brutal civil war broke out in November 2020. There is no access to electricity, phones, the internet, nor banking services.

"I have many relatives there. I want to send them money. I cannot send them money... I don't know even who is dead or who is alive," Dr Tedros said.

