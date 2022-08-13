A huge fire which continues to tear through a popular nature reserve and forced the evacuation of a beach was most likely caused by a barbecue, firefighters say.

At its height on Friday, August 12, 90 firefighters tackled the blaze at Studland Heath in Dorset.

Crews remain at the scene today.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service today said it had discovered a campfire and BBQ at the seat of the fire on Studland and believed this to be the cause of the blaze.

They have further reiterated that people should not risk using barbecues in the countryside during the high temperatures.

