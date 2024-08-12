Firefighters race to tackle Greek wildfires hurtling towards Athens

Firefighters in northern Greece are battling a huge wall of forest fires raging out of control on the fringes of Athens on Monday 12 August.

The wildfire began on Sunday afternoon about 35 kilometres (22 miles) from Athens and was fanned by strong winds that quickly drove it out of control.

This year June and July were the hottest months ever recorded in Greece. The main wildfire was racing through pine forests left tinder-dry by these repeated heatwaves.

At least 25 areas were forced to evacuate residents, government officials said, along with at least three hospitals. The fire department said 685 firefighters were battling the flames.