Italy: Landscapes in Sardinia left charred after wildfires

Footage posted by the Italian fire service shows charred landscapes left in the wake of wildfires in Sardinia.

A major fire raged in the municipality of Posada in the northeastern province of Nuoro, with winds pushing flames towards nearby coastal villages popular with tourists.

Some 600 people were evacuated from cities and towns on the east coast of the island. Tourists staying at camping sites, luxury resorts and hotels were also asked to leave.

The footage shows the scorched scrubland left in the aftermath of the blaze.