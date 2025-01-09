LA mayor Karen Bass was left speechless as she refused to respond to criticism over her handling of the devastating wildfires.

Ms Bass was returning from her trip to Ghana when she was approached by Sky News correspondent David Blevins, who asked her if she felt she owed an apology to citizens for being absent during the fire outbreaks.

Ms Bass remained silent as she stood in front of the microphone.

She also stood their speechless when asked if she regretted cutting the fire department by millions.