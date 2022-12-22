Blizzard completely obscures visibility as winter storm hits Wyoming

A blizzard completely obscured visibility on a road in Cheyenne, Wyoming, as a winter storm set in on Wednesday, 21 December.

Roads were closed due to the dangerous conditions, as some were partially covered in snow or blowing snow was present.

The National Weather Service (NWS) urged drivers to use caution if they had to travel, or delay their journeys if possible.

Footage taken by Wyoming Highway Patrol shows snow blowing over a vehicle’s dashboard, reducing visibility dramatically.

