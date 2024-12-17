Madison shooting: Sixth-grader’s mother breaks down in tears after family reunited

A mother of a sixth-grader who survived a shooting at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning (16 December) broke down in tears after her family were reunited.

A classmate and a teacher died in the shooting, police announced.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Abundant Life Christian School just before 11am and entered the building immediately upon arrival.

The suspected shooter was dead when police arrived of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said.

Six others were injured in the incident.

Mireille Jean-Charles told reporters: “Thank God they were safe, but the trauma — it’s a lot.

“I don’t think they will be okay for a long time, and I’m not.”