Listen: Woman’s 999 call to police about pizza was actually something more sinister

A woman called 999 asking for pizza delivery, but her reason for contacting police was much more sinister.

A Metropolitan Police call handler soon realised the call from the woman was in fact a disguise and an urgent call for help.

The force has shared audio of the call on its X, formerly Twitter, account and praised the handler for her quick-thinking.

The call handler recognises the woman is in trouble and asks her for one word responses so she can send officers round to help.