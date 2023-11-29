Woman, 97, ‘furious’ as council threatens to fine her for feeding birds

An elderly woman is “furious” after she has been threatened with a fine for feeding birds in her back garden.

Anne Seago, 97, spoke of her “stress” after she was ordered to stop feeding birds after reports neighbours lodged an official complaint with the local council. They claimed the birds circling the garden had caused a nuisance.

Ms Seago’s son, Alan, 77, appeared alongside his mother on This Morning on Wednesday (29 November) to speak of their upset.

A Fylde council spokesman said it had been in receipt of complaints regarding alleged excessive bird feeding at two properties in Staining since 2016, from four different complainants, including from properties on different streets.