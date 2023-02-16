A paramedic was knocked out and left with a broken eye socket after he was punched by a woman he was trying to help in a park.

Vanessa Blakey, 25, from Swindon, attacked ambulance worker Nick Brown after he responded to a 999 call to assist her on 29 March 2022.

Brown hit the front of the Rapid Response Vehicle as a result of the punch, falling to the ground unconscious.

A student paramedic, Callum, was kicked and suffered broken ribs.

Blakey was sentenced to 12 months in prison on 2 February, suspended for two years.

