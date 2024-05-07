Heart-stopping moment NYPD scale side of skyscraper to rescue woman 54-stories in air

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

A team of New York police officers scaled the side of a skyscraper to rescue a woman 54-stories in the air, this heart-stopping video shows.

NYPD officers were called to the incident in Manhattan on 1 May, with the rescue captured on an officer’s bodyworn camera.

The officers explained how the woman was hoisted to safety after she was found on a ledge outside protective glass meant to keep spectators safe.

Sharing the footage on social media, the NYPD said: “When the public needs help, they call the police. When the police need help, they call ESU. “