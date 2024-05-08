Women terminating pregnancies because they cannot afford to feed children, MP claims

Women are terminating pregnancies because of the cost of living crisis in the North East, an MP has warned.

Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour MP for South Shields, told Rishi Sunak how mothers in her constituency have terminated wanted pregnancies “because they could not afford another mouth to feed”.

Addressing Mr Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (8 May), she said: “Recent figures also show infant and child death rates have increased in the most deprived areas and 50 children have died alone in unregulated accomodation. Is this his plan for a brighter Britain in action?”

The prime minister said he would make sure Ms Lewell-Buck is aware of all the help available for people in her constituency.