Two elderly women run over and trapped under vehicle in pub car park by banned driver

A driver who seriously injured two women after running them over in a car park in the West Midlands has been jailed for nearly four years.

The two victims aged 76 aged 82, who have not been named, were arriving at The Dovecote pub in West Bromwich on 15 October 2023 when they were run over by disqualified driver Nicholas Adams.

CCTV footage shows his Vauxhall moving slowly then suddenly shooting backwards at speed, hitting the victims and mounting a flower bed.

The women, who are sisters, were left trapped under the vehicle with life threatening injuries.

Officers from West Midlands Police arrested Adams and he was later charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

After being rescued by the emergency services, of the sisters spent six weeks in hospital with multiple serious fractures to her body, whilst the second woman spent 10 weeks in hospital also with multiple serious fractures.