BBC reporter mobbed by ecstatic Argentina fans at World Cup victory parade

A BBC correspondent became mobbed by thrilled football fans in Buenos Aires as thousands celebrated Argentina’s World Cup 2022 win.

“I probably can’t compete with this,” Katy Watson said as her report was drowned out by cheering, ecstatic locals.

One of the joyous fans can be seen showing off his tattoo of the star of the moment, Lionel Messi.

The team travelled through the city as part of a victory parade on Tuesday, 20 December.

Argentina’s government declared a bank holiday on Tuesday for the whole country to “express their deepest joy.”

