Wrexham family feud erupts into street brawl as man left knocked out on pavement

Five members of the same extended family received sentences after they were caught on CCTV engaging in a brawl on a street in Wrexham.

Sarah Badrawy, prosecuting, told Mold Crown Court that John Rogers, Gavin Randles, Michael Hughes, Samantha Hughes, and Yvonne Moore all met up for drinks at the Long Pull pub.

A verbal argument between the group spiralled into a fight outside.

Rogers received an eight-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and Samantha Hughes received a 12-month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation.

All defendants were handed fines.

