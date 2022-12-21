Zelensky presents Biden with Ukrainian soldier’s award during White House visit

Volodymyr Zelensky presented Joe Biden with a Ukrainian soldier's award during his visit to The White House.

The award, Mr Zelensky explained, was originally given to the captain of a HIMARS battery who wanted to give it to the US president.

After asking for the soldier's name and if there was a way he could reach out to him, Mr Biden said: "it is undeserved, but appreciated."

Ukraine’s leader was warmly greeted by the US president and first lady during his first trip overseas since the beginning of the war.

Sign up for our newsletters.