Zelensky issues warning to Putin after Russian leader’s two-hour ceasefire call with Trump
Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a warning to Vladimir Putin following the Russian leader’s two-hour call with Donald Trump.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the call with Putin on Monday (19 May) went “very well” and the conditions of the ceasefire would be “negotiated between the two parties”.
Speaking at a press conference following the call, Mr Zelensky warned his country “will accept no ultimatums”.
He said: “We will not give away our land, our territories and our people, our homes.”
