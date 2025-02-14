Watch: Zelensky warns Putin is preparing for war against Nato

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Putin is preparing for war against NATO.

Mr Zelensky issued his warning during a live question and answer session in Munich on Friday (14 February).

He warned: “I think that he [Vladimir Putin] is preparing the war against Nato countries next year. I think so, but I don’t know, I don’t have 100 per cent. God bless, we will stop this crazy guy.”

His warning comes hours after the Ukrainian president accused Russia of a drone attack on Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine that damaged a radiation shelter.