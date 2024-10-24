Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky taunted Vladimir Putin by wearing a “make russia small again” T-shirt during a video address to the nation.

Mr Zelensky gave a video briefing on America’s $20 billion support provision on X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday evening (23 October).

Mr Zelensky said: “This assistance will truly support us, and it is important that it be implemented this year. I am grateful to the United States and to the entire G7.”

Viewers were quick to notice the president’s black T-shirt with the red and white slogan.

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded promptly.

“Small as what? The USSR? The Russian Empire?” the department’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on X.