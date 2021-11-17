The global adoption of greener technologies has been branded as one of many ‘sneezes’ by a leading economic analyst.

CEO of Liebreich Associates, Michael Liebreich, spoke at the Saudi Green Initiative London summit about how the world can expect an explosive rise in the use of futuristic green technologies, similarly to the way a sneeze has a sudden, sometimes unexpected impact on the body.

He told the Independent, “It can be painful waiting for it, but I guess the message is, when things start to move, they go really, really fast.”