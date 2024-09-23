A ‘sinkhole’ has opened up in the middle of AFC Wimbledon’s pitch after heavy rain and flooding.

The club’s Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United on Tuesday (24 September) has now been postponed.

Storms have swept across the country over the past 24 hours, with The Cherry Red Records Stadium hit particularly hard.

Both clubs took to social media on Monday morning to announce that the game had been called off due to flooding from the River Wandle that occurred overnight on Sunday.