Relive Andy Farrell’s iconic “hurt arena” speech from the British and Irish Lions’ 2013 tour to Australia.

Farrell, who was announced at the Lions head coach for the 2025 tour down under, gave the famous speech ahead of the decisive third test against the Wallabies.

“Because there is no tomorrow...there is no tomorrow. We are taking them boys to the hurt arena this weekend,” Farrell said.

“Because our mentality is going to be a different mentality than what the British Lions teams have had over the last 16 years.

Going into the decisive match, the celebrated rugby side hadn’t won a three-match series since 1997, but thumped Australia 41-16 to clinch the win.

The Ireland head coach was part of Warren Gatland’s backroom team as defence coach, and now helms the historic team himself.