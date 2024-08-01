Independent TV
Andy Murray wins Olympic golds at back-to-back Games in London and Rio
Andy Murray has waved goodbye to professional tennis, stepping away from the game after defeat at the Paris Olympics on Thursday night (1 July).
The Scottish legend and his partner Dan Evans were beaten in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles by American third seeds Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, bringing the curtain down on Murray’s stellar career.
And so concludes one of the great British sporting innings, with the 37-year-old breaking the mould by winning two Wimbledon titles and a US Open crown as well as starring for his country at the Olympics.
Here, The Independent takes a look at the back-to-back gold medals Murray won at the 2012 and 2016 Games.
00:32