Ange Postecoglou tells reporter ‘I’m not a clown’ in blistering press conference rant

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou gave a reporter a fierce dressing down in the last press conference before his side’s Europa League final showdown against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Ahead of the season-defining game, the Spurs boss was asked whether he was ‘walking a fine line’ between success and failure after guiding the club to its worst-ever points return in the Premier League this season.

Postecoglou hit back: “I’ll tell you one thing - irrespective of tomorrow, I’m not a clown and I never will be,” in reference to an article claiming he was ‘teetering between clown and hero’.

“For you to suggest us not being successful means I’m a clown - I’m not really sure how to answer that question” he added.