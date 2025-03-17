Ant and Dec declare Newcastle Carabao Cup win ‘best day of our lives’

Ant and Dec declared Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool as the “best day of our lives” during wild celebration scenes.

The Geordie duo, who are lifelong Newcastle supporters, were in the stands at Wembley on Sunday (16 March) to see their club beat Liverpool 2-1, ending a 70-year wait for a piece of major silverware.

The TV presenters shared a video to their Instagram account celebrating the team’s win.

Both screaming “We did it”, Dec then declares: “It is the best day of our lives, apart from our wedding and kids.”