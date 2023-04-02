Boxing: Anthony Joshua calls out Tyson Fury after victory over Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua says a world title battle with Tyson Fury is the fight “the boxing world needs”.

The British Olympian laboured to his first victory since 2020 with a unanimous points decision success over the American heavyweight at the O2 Arena, London on Saturday (April 1).

Speaking after the bout, both he and promoter Eddie Hearn were keen to organise a fight with Fury, with deal points already agreed from their doomed December meeting.

The 33-year-old said: “If the opportunity were to present itself, and the coach and the team were like ‘yes, that’s a good opportunity’ I would take the opportunity and grab it with both hands.

“The boxing world needs it,” he added.

If the pair were to ever meet in the ring, it will likely be the biggest-ever boxing fight on British soil.

