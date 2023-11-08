Anthony Joshua teases Tyson Fury fight during interview with Louis Theroux

Anthony Joshua has claimed he could beat Tyson Fury in a boxing match, even if his opponent is the favourite with bookmakers.

During an interview with Louis Theroux, the British boxer discussed his rival and called any potential fight “a challenge, but one I would be up for”.

“The bookies I think would favour him, do you agree?” Theroux asked.

“Yeah, yeah. But it’s good. It’s a challenge, but one I would be up for.”

Joshua also said he would be “over the moon” if he beat Fury one day and revealed he is not “friendly” with his fellow heavyweight but respects what he has done in boxing.