Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier suggested it was “nice” to knock Arsenal out of the Champions League on Wednesday night (17 April).

Joshua Kimmich’s bullet header was enough to secure a 1-0 win at the Allianz Arena and see the Bundesliga side reach the semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Dier, who is currently on loan from Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur, offered a cheeky response when asked about the result.

“It was nice to knock them out, to be honest,” he said.

Bayern will face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, with Borussia Dortmund and PSG going head-to-head in the other tie.