James Maddison’s cheeky response to Bukayo Saka using darts celebration vs Spurs

James Maddison joked that Bukayo Saka was still celebrating after he “turned him for the first goal” during Sunday’s 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The England midfielder was on fire once again, providing both assists for Son Heung-min’s brace.

It was Arsenal that took the lead and after Saka’s shot deflected in off Cristian Romero, the winger celebrated by throwing an imaginary dart - something that Maddison also does after scoring goals.

Asked about the celebration after the match, Maddison admitted the pair share a bit of banter about it on England duty and took a cheeky dig at Saka.

“He must have still been doing it when I turned him for the first goal, so I’ll have a word with him,” he said, speaking to Talk Tottenham.